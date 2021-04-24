Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after buying an additional 236,196 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.