Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 326.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,579 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

PLNT opened at $83.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

