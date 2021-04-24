Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 326.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

