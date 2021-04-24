Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $389.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

