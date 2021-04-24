Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,354 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.