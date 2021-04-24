Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

