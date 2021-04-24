Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12,186.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DXCM opened at $415.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

