Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day moving average of $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

