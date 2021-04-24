Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

