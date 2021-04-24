Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $3,159,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

