Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 996.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

