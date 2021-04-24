Gradient Investments LLC Invests $3.64 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.