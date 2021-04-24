Gradient Investments LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $64.69 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

