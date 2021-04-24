Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.