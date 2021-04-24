Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

