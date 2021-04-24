Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 13,869 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

