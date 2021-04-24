Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 70,356 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

