Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 28,393 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

