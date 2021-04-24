Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 66,675 Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.78% of Midwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The business had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDWT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

