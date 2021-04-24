Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 91,911 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,784,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

