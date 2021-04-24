Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

