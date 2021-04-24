Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the period.

NUEM stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

