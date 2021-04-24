Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.