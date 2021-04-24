Gradient Investments LLC Sells 34,265 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 4.84% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

