Gradient Investments LLC Sells 511,979 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 511,979 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.13 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

