Gradient Investments LLC Sells 773,967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,967 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

