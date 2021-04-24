Gradient Investments LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,261 shares of company stock worth $9,594,493.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

