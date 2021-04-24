Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,191,248.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,054,800 shares of company stock worth $3,726,211. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.59 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $215.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

