Grand Canyon Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,206% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 387,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,909. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

