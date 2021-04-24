Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.