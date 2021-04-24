Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $318.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

