Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 570.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 214.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RACE opened at $215.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
