Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 570.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 214.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $215.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

