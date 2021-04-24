Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

