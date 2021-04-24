Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,010 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $191.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

