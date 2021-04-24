Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,230 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

