Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,536.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00457778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

