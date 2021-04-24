Graviocoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,463.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $2,463.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00453306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

