Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

