Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average of $299.12. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

