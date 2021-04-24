Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

