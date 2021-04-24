Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

