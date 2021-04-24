Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $330.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.