Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 8,657 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $71.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.