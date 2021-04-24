Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

