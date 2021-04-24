Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $276.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

