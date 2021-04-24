GreenPower (GRN) Achieves Market Cap of $120.27 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. GreenPower has a market cap of $120.27 million and $30,623.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.01021910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.53 or 1.00074451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00605853 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

