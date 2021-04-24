Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.25. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,391 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

