Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $62,307.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

