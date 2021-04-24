Grin (GRIN) Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $53.21 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,744.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.76 or 0.04402055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00451859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $770.97 or 0.01549869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00779065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00473144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00409860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,419,140 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.