Guardian Investment Management Sells 100,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

